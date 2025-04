Promising Medical Stocks To Follow Today – April 12th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies operating within the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, or medical device manufacturers. These stocks represent investments in businesses that develop, produce, or distribute products and services integral to healthcare innovation and delivery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.70 on Friday, reaching $599.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $548.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.03. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $731.62. 3,599,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,831. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $837.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $823.46. The firm has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.81. 25,491,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,636,254. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

