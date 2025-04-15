Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,503 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NMI Stock Up 1.2 %

NMIH stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

