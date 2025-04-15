Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $24.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 262,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

