Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Drops By 60.3%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 635,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1408 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
