Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Drops By 60.3%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 635,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1408 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

