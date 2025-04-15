Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FMC were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,008,000 after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FMC by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 418,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.