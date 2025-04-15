Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $844,000 in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $827,000.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAFM opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.94.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

