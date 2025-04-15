Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 47,864,513 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,864,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.3 %

KEY stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

