FIL Ltd Sells 570 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 72,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 36.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 432.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

