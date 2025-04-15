Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $874,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $1,263,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.