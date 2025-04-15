FIL Ltd Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

