TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $683.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.