Billington (LON:BILN) Trading Down 16.8% – Time to Sell?

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 357.20 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 378.45 ($4.99). 119,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 17,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($6.00).

Billington Stock Down 16.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 464.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 471.33. The company has a market capitalization of £47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

