Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 60,947,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 39,718,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.12.

Get Technology Minerals alerts:

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current year.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.