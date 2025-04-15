Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.6 %

SAXPY stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

