Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Declines By 78.7%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Symrise Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Symrise stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $34.58.
About Symrise
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.