Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Declines By 78.7%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Symrise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.