First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
