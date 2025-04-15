Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after buying an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STE opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

