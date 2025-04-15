Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $58,338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

