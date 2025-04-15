Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 618 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,131.86.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,932.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,816.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,982.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

