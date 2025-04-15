Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 56,496 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,496 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XONE. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,079,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,778.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,674 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 167,132 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,900,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

