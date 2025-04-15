Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equifax by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.87.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

