BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,256.92 ($16.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,156 ($15.24). BlackRock Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,188 ($15.66), with a volume of 55,221 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,253.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.92. The company has a market capitalization of £536.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies

The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.

