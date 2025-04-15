Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average of $200.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

