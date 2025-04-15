CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Kelly Morrison

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CACI International stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $426.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $588.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.33 and a 200 day moving average of $432.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CACI International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 49.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

