Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Acquires $25,101.25 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director Garth Graham acquired 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.58. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.