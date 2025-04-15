Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Stephen J. Gold Sells 2,744 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 338,454 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after acquiring an additional 486,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,577,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

