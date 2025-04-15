Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wynn Resorts stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100,056.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

