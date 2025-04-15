Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Major Shareholder Robert Sumas Sells 400 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $14,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,109.45. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

VLGEA stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Village Super Market by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

