Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Quanta Services stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.42.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,887,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

