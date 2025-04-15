Rep. Jefferson Shreve Acquires Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exponent stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.84. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.83 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Insider Activity at Exponent

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $55,131,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $52,381,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,564,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

