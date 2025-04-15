FIL Ltd Sells 723 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $135,537,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

