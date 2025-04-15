FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,191 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 245.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 87,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,113,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

COPX opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

