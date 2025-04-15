FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $988,950,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $750,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.51.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

