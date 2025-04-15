Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.94 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

AYI stock opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

