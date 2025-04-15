Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Position Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Tanger were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tanger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 134.48%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

