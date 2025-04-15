Legal & General Group Plc Sells 37,438 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,438 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BIO opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day moving average is $314.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.