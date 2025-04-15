DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,367,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,665,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $3,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

