FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

