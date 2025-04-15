Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 134.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE DVA opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DaVita

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.