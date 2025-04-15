Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,389 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 260.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

