Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 84,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $951,750. 19.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

