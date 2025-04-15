Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Position Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 37.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 624,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,656 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

