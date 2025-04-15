Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,195 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,778,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,922,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,215. This represents a 17.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TKO opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -353.05 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

