Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

