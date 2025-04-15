Legal & General Group Plc Buys 7,545 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.