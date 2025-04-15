Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 75.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,885,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $305.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.00 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.29.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

