Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 363,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 884,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

