Legal & General Group Plc Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,805 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $74,032,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after buying an additional 1,232,500 shares during the period. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $17,037,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $15,075,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

