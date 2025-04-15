Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

