Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,542,000 after acquiring an additional 694,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CommScope by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CommScope by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,421,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,035,000 after buying an additional 421,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CommScope by 151.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 542,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

